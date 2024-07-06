Leiper’s Fork Foundation Publishes Guidebook to Help Other Small Towns

Leiper’s Fork Foundation, along with MTSU’s Center for Historic Preservation, announced the publication of “Charting Your Own Vision: Lessons From Leiper’s Fork.” The book is a guide for other small towns and rural communities interested in following the Leiper’s Fork model of success.

Contents of the book were developed by Laura S. Holder, Deborah Warnick, Aubrey Preston and Dr. Carroll Van West. The publication was prepared by MTSU’s Center for Historic Preservation in alliance with the Leiper’s Fork Foundation Inc. and will be made available for free to people interested in tourism and economic development.

“Leiper’s Fork is the heart of a living cultural landscape—the place where the beat of commerce, community life, music, faith, and education keeps the community alive and vibrant,” Dr. Carroll Van West, Tennessee state historian and director of the Center for Historic Preservation at MTSU, said. “In these pages we talk about the challenges and successes. We outline principles that kept Leiper’s Fork square and level. And we offer this testimony: The preservation and rebirth of Leiper’s Fork is no miracle. It is the result of people working together, keeping the place whole, recognizing all the pasts that came this way, and keeping an eagle eye out for opportunity and community.”

Leiper’s Fork grew from an unknown village to become a best practice tourism/economic development study for small town representatives across the U.S. Many have visited the village to discover the secret of the success. “Charting Your Own Vision: Lessons From Leiper’s Fork” is the story of that success in a digestible roadmap for small towns and rural communities to follow.

“Charting Your Own Vision…” will help inspire others by providing a template toward success. With this guidebook town leaders can identify the steps toward a planned cultural development of their own and can carve out a well-planned path to growth.

“This booklet is about a movement,” Dr. West continues. “It began when residents and newcomers were determined that their village would not become just another rural “anywhere USA” place. Instead, they chose to take their past, their traditions, their different opinions, and their strong sense of community to chisel out a pathway to lasting progress, in step with the changing times but paying due respect to those who came before.”

Leiper’s Fork’s success is ultimately community-based. The village remains committed to preserving the culture of the people who currently live and have lived there for generations, recognizing that communities are living landscapes first and tourist destinations second.

Local venue Fox & Locke hosted the launch event, which was attended by state and local government officials, local merchants, community members and media. Guest speakers included Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Dr. Carroll Van West, Tennessee state historian and director of MTSU’s Center for Historic Preservation and President and CEO Matt Largen, Williamson, Inc. Visit Franklin’s President and CEO Maureen Thornton emceed the event, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson welcomed guests, and local philanthropist Aubrey Preston gave remarks.

“This book happened because of the vision and commitment of Dr. Carroll Van West and MTSU’s Center for Historic Preservation.” Aubrey Preston said. “It’s been great to be part of a team that’s helped our community accomplish so much. I just want to say thank you to everyone who’s made it possible.”

Read “Charting Your Own Vision: Lessons From Leiper’s Fork” here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email