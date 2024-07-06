Get a Birthday Shoutout from Lainey Wilson! American Greetings Launches New Ecard

GRAMMY® award winning multi PLATINUM artist Lainey Wilson has taken the music world by storm. Now fans can send personalized birthday wishes from the star in a brand-new SmashUp™ video ecard from American Greetings. American Greetings also announced that the brand will sponsor select dates of Lainey’s highly-anticipated summer tour, traveling to a handful of concerts to celebrate with fans.

“Lainey is one of the most authentic artists we have had the pleasure of working with and we are thrilled to welcome her to the American Greetings family,” said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. “Lainey says that country is cool again and we think e-cards are cool again too, so it seems like a perfect match, and we can’t wait to join her on tour this summer.”

“Y’all know I love celebrating birthdays, and I’ve always said that the most precious gift you can give someone on their birthday is the gift of your time,” said Lainey. “I wish I had time to personally celebrate with all of my fans, but the next best thing is being a part of their special day with my new SmashUp.”

Wearing her signature hat and bell bottom flares, Lainey is joined by her band in her new SmashUp video e-card and plays the guitar while singing a personalized birthday greeting set to the tune of her critically acclaimed hit, “Smell like Smoke.” The song, which garnered widespread popularity on the hit television show Yellowstone and was featured on her award-winning album, Bell Bottom Country, now has a playful birthday spin with lyrics like “and when you smell that smoke, it’s just the wishes that you make.” With more than 1000 names available for personalization, the card is destined to be a must-have for all country music fans on their birthday.

As part of its partnership with the GRAMMY®-award winning artist, American Greetings will have a presence at select concerts this summer, giving attendees the exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in an interactive photo booth experience featuring Lainey and her new SmashUp. In the customized, oversized booth, fans will be able to take a picture alongside Lainey that can be shared on social media as well as send her SmashUp birthday greeting to friends and family.

SmashUps™ are available on www.americangreetings.com.

