Indie Artist Dayglow Makes Tour Stop in Nashville

Indie pop artist Dayglow announces his debut album, DAYGLOW, will be released this fall via Mercury Records. Sloan Struble wrote, performed, recorded, produced, and mixed the album in his Malibu home studio. This fall, Dayglow: The Tour will be accompanied by a headline tour across North America.

The tour kicks off in September and stops at The Ryman on September 22.

Tickets are on sale now at www.dayglowband.com/.

Dayglow (aka Sloan Struble) is an Austin, Texas-based singer-songwriter and producer. In May, Dayglow released his latest single and summertime anthem “Every Little Thing I Say I Do.” The nostalgically catchy song recalls the best of the early 2010’s indie and alternative music scene yet remains uniquely Dayglow.

Over the last few years, Dayglow has emerged as a Multi-Platinum Certified artist, generating billions of streams across his mixtapes Fuzzybrain [2019], Harmony House [2021], and People In Motion [2022], while serving up viral hits including the Double Platinum “Can I Call You Tonight,” Platinum “Hot Rod,” and Gold “Close To You,” with the former becoming 2020’s biggest independent alternative hit and peaking at #2 at Alternative and AAA Radio.

He has also sold out headline tours around the globe and graced festival stages including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Firefly Music Festival, Outside Lands, Reading & Leeds, Corona Capital, and more.

