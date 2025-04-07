Luke Bryan to Work Shift at Franklin Raising Cane’s to Celebrate $1 Million Donation

Luke Bryan is proving “Most People Are Good” as he teams up with Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves to celebrate a $1,000,000 donation from Raising Cane’s to The Brett Boyer Foundation, which Bryan co-founded alongside his wife Caroline and her brother and sister-in-law Ellen and Bo. The Brett Boyer Foundation was created in loving memory and honor of Ellen and Bo’s first child Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect (CHD), which she battled for seven inspiring months of her life. Determined to improve outcomes for others with CHD so no one would ever have to endure the loss of a child to CHD, Bryan and his family founded The Brett Boyer Foundation in 2017 with the mission of funding CHD research, supporting families, and celebrating the Down Syndrome community.

After learning about the mission and story behind The Brett Boyer Foundation from his friend Bryan, Graves knew he wanted to make a difference in a big way through a $1,000,000 donation, which will be paid out over four years.

From 10 to 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday, April 8, Bryan will join Graves at Raising Cane’s in Franklin, TN (7087 Bakers Bridge Ave) to celebrate the generous donation that will help fund important research and provide vital support to families who need it most. While at the Restaurant, Graves will present Bryan and his family with a check to The Brett Boyer Foundation. Bryan will also try his hand at Fry Cook & Cashier as he works a “shift” at the front counter and Drive-Thru serving Customers and fans under the guidance of Graves himself.

