Lauren Giesecke Named MTSU Head Women’s Golf Coach

Lauren Giesecke, a renowned women’s golf coach with nine years of head coaching experience, has been named head coach of the Middle Tennessee women’s golf program, Director of Athletics Chris Massaro announced Monday. Giesecke becomes just the fourth Blue Raiders head coach in the program’s history.

A graduate of Indiana, Giesecke led Grand Canyon to a historic 2017-18 season, including WAC Coach of the Year honors, the WAC Championship, and a berth to an NCAA Regional. In her final season with the Lopes, GCU finished third at the WAC Championship and won a D-I program-best five tournament titles. The program finished in the top-five in 10 of its 11 events and top-three in nine tournaments.

Prior to arriving at GCU, Giesecke was an assistant coach from 2013-15 at South Florida, where she helped the program rise in the national rankings and helped coach standout Ashley Burke to all-conference status and an NCAA regional berth.

Giesecke graduated from Indiana in 2011 with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Coaching as a four-year member of the Hoosiers’ golf team.

Before coaching at USF, she worked as the Junior Golf Manager of PGA of America’s Georgia Section, helping organize and run junior golf tournaments. She also spent time with the American Junior Golf Association and International Junior Golf Tour. In addition to her collegiate duties, Giesecke coached the 2019 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup girls team in Japan.

Source: MTSU

