Franklin’s Refuge Center Needs $750,000 to Open Lodge-Like Counseling Haven

Off of Long Lane just south of Franklin, The Refuge Center for Counseling will be opening its new lodge-like facility this fall. The 15,200 square foot facility, sitting hidden under a lush canopy of trees, will have a dedicated wing for children and teens, a large multi-purpose room with space for seminars and group activities, an outdoor chapel supported by healing gardens, a labyrinth, a children’s playground, and many contemplative spaces. But they need help to raise additional funds to finish the facility.

“The building is nearing completion … but [we] still have $1.5 million to raise before we [can] do so,” said Tate Foster, Marketing Manager, The Refuge Center for Counseling. “However, we have two matches …totaling $750,000 and if we hit those, then … we will be good to go! [The Cal Turner Family Foundation is providing] $250,000, and the additional $500,000 is coming from a very generous Refuge supporter, Randy Clark. However, both matching opportunities are contingent upon our ability to raise the total of $750,000 in new cash gifts by November 1, when the building will be completed.”

Fifty-four thousand dollars has already been raised towards the match, and they currently have $7.5 million raised out of a total project cost of $13.1 million. In April, they had the largest fundraiser in their more than 20-year history. It included a musical performance by Carrie Underwood, and honored several Refuge Center supporters with their “Hope Award.” These awards were presented to actress, singer and podcast host Jana Kramer, and actor and recovery advocate Jason Wahler for the work they do in the community focused on mental health and recovery.

The Refuge Center opened in December 2005 by Amy Alexander and Jennifer Thames-Hamilton. Since its opening, the Refuge Center has provided more than 300,000 counseling sessions and served more than 4,000 clients every year. All services are provided on a sliding-scale fee system ranging from $25 to $125 so no one is excluded from services based on income, because local therapists charge as much as $160 – $225 per session.

“To live among [the] great prosperity [in Williamson County] and to be in need is often to feel invisible,” says the organization’s website. “The Refuge Center’s mission [is] to offer affordable, professional counseling services in order to empower, educate and support individuals, couples and families in need.”

Amy Alexander, CEO, The Refuge Center for Counseling said in an article in the Williamson Herald, “We had huge champions. There were aldermen … and others who would come to the podium and help the community understand whom we serve, and the reality is that it is us. It’s our friends. It’s our neighbors. Hardship will knock at every door. Not a person won’t be touched by loss, by pain.”

The Refuge Center serves more than 18 counties throughout Middle Tennessee, and more than 89% of clients utilize the sliding scale to some extent. These services provide a life-changing impact on individuals, couples, children, and families in the community.

Now the largest counseling center in the area, the need for services is growing with the stigma around mental health decreasing and the growth in focus on personal mental health in the media. They are also working with Mayor Ken Moore on his Find Hope Franklin task force focused on eliminating suicide in the county.

“We believe that suffering does not discriminate,” said Alexander in an online video. “No matter where you live or how much money you make, hardship will knock at your door. You will face painful experiences, losses, and challenging relational dynamics that you may not know what to do with. And what a gift to have a place you can come to where you receive confidentiality and safety…in that space you can talk about the storms and challenges in your life and receive tools and skills and resources to be on a better path….”

For more about The Refuge Center for Counseling, go to refugecenter.org. For more info on the capital campaign, go to refugecenter.org/buildingrefuge. Tours of the facility are possible every Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

