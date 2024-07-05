Red Lobster and Flavor Flav Cook Up Epic New Meal Collab

Orlando, Fla. (July 1, 2024) – When you gotta have seafood, you gotta have Flavor Flav’s favorites from Red Lobster®. During Crabfest, Flavor Flav made it known to the world that Red Lobster is here to stay, and now the duo is teaming up once again to bring guests nationwide an epic meal collab. Beginning today for a limited time, guests can sink their claws into Flavor Fav’s signature meal – Flavor Flav’s Faves*.

Yeah Boyeeee…you heard that right. The new signature meal features a variety of Red Lobster favorites hand-selected by Flavor Flav himself including, Maine Lobster Tail, Snow Crab Legs, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Bacon Mac & Cheese, plus choice of one side. Red Lobster is letting guests in on a little sea-cret: Flavor Flav’s Faves is an off-menu meal, so only those in-the-know can clock in for flavor time. To order, guests should just ask their server for the Flavor Flav’s Faves the next time they dine at their local Red Lobster restaurant.

“As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I’m fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites,” said Flavor Flav. “You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!”

In addition to enjoying Flavor Flav’s Faves, guests can visit their local Red Lobster restaurant this summer to enjoy an array of craveable crab creations starting at just $20** during Crabfest. From NEW Creamy Crab Carbonara to NEW Crab & Lobster Duo and NEW Snow Crab & Crab-Topped Steak, there is something claw-some for every crab lover. For guests looking to go all-in with a full pound of crab legs, Crab Your Way is the way to go. Guests can select wild-caught Snow or Bairdi Crab*** (a Crabfest special) and then choose from three different flavor options – NEW! Cajun Butter, Roasted Garlic Butter or Simply Steamed.

Source: Red Lobster

