NFL Draft 2025: Tennessee Titans’ Potential Picks – Expert Predictions Roundup

GREEN BAY – The NFL Draft is finally here. So, who will the Titans select with the first overall pick?

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night here in the land of the cheese heads.

Leading up to this year's draft, we took our final tour of the mock drafts to see what over predictors think the Titans will do.

In all, TennesseeTitans.com tallied predictions from sportswriters, broadcasters, radio hosts, celebs, former players and more predict what they think the Titans will do.

“The Titans are on a roll,” CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz said via email. “Brian Callahan is going to be a winner. Taylor Zarzour was an excellent choice to take over for the amazing Mike Keith. Now can they make another pick that will age well? I believe they will – Cam Ward.”

We ended up getting over 125 predictions, with Ward being the most popular pick.

In fact, all but nine ended up tabbing Ward to Tennessee.

Below is a look at all the picks.

Thanks to everyone who took part …

Jim Nantz, CBS Sports, Nashville resident: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Warren Moon, former Oilers QB, Hall of Famer: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Turron Davenport, ESPN, drip king: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Paul Kuharsky, PaulKuharsky.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Joe Rexrode, The Athletic, 102.5-FM: QB Cam Ward, Miami (“The Titans will take Cam Ward but should take a different Cam, Skattebo, and set themselves up to win five of the next 10 Super Bowls.”)

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Taylor Lewan, former Titans lineman, Bussin’ With the Boys: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Will Compton, former Titans LB, Bussin’ With the Boys: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Chris Johnson, former Titans RB, Smash & Dash podcast: QB Cam Ward, Miami

LenDale White, former Titans RB, Smash & Dash podcast: WR/DB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Keith Bulluck, former Titans LB, Just Love Coffee Café owner: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Jelly Roll, entertainer, Titans fan: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Vince Gill, country music singer-songwriter: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Joe Dubin, BigJoeontheGo.com, 102.5-The Game, 3x-Emmy winner, FH Liquidation promoter: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State (after trade)

Teresa Walker, Associated Press, TSWA Hall of Famer: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Nick Suss, The Tennessean: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Gentry Estes, The Tennessean: QB Cam Ward, Miami

John Glennon, Nashville Post, Virginia grad: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Pete Weber, Preds broadcaster: OT Will Campbell, LSU

David Boclair, Nashville Banner, Tammy’s husband: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Jason McCourty, former Titan, NFL Network: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Clay Travis, Outkick: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Jonathan Hutton, Outkick360: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Chad Withrow, Outkick360: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Ben Arthur, FOX Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Delanie Walker, former Titans TE: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Marc Mariani, former Titans Pro Bowler: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Rhett Bryan, Titans Radio: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Terry McCormick, TitanInsider.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Buck Reising, 104.5-FM, once wore a salmon jumpsuit to Titans practice, saved by Grace: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Sam Phalen, A to Z Sports, Survivor legend: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Blaine Bishop, former Titan, 104.5-FM: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Easton Freeze, AtoZ Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Ramon Foster, 104.5-FM, former Vol, Steelers lineman: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Jonathan Shaffer, Big D & Bubba Show: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Brent Dougherty, 104.5-FM: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Dawn Davenport, 104.5-FM, ESPN, Auburn volleyball alum: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Ron Slay, 104.5-FM, SEC Network, Pearl-Cohn/UT legend: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Lucas Panzika, 104.5-FM, suffered Grade 3 ankle sprain playing rec league soccer: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Will Boling, 104.5-FM: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Kirby Allen Kirby, 104.5-FM, Pepsi drinker: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Robert Walsh, 104.5-FM: G Willie Lampkin, North Carolina

Joe Hunk, 99.7 ESPN Huntsville, mohawk man: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Rich Pharris, 104.5-FM: QB Cam Ward, Miami

George Walker, Associated Press, fellow July 3 birthday guy: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Katy Morgan, WZTV FOX 17 meteorologist, mother of twins: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Jared Stillman, 102.5-FM, SIRIUS XM Mad Dog Sports Radio, new dad: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Chase McCabe, 102.5-FM, Ricky Merritt’s sidekick: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Mickey Ryan, formerly 104.5-FM, now Lipscomb, Audrey and Rabble’s dad: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Willie Daunic, 102.5-FM, Preds play-by-play man, former Vandy hoopster: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Sara Walsh, NFL Network: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Derrick Mason, former Titan, 102.5-FM: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Dr. Kevin Dyson, Titans Miracle Man, Titans Radio: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Robert Brazile, former Oilers LB, Hall of Famer: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Robby Stanley, 102.5-FM: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Caroline Fenton, YahooSports, SXM College: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Ian Saffar, 102.5-FM: QB Cam Ward, Miami

David Reed, 102.5-FM: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Mike Patton, Host/Producer Touring the AFC South: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Courtlandt Griffin, The Halftime Show: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Mike Organ, The Tennessean, 2022 Tennessee Sportswriter of the Year: QB Cam Ward

Maurice Patton, MainStreetMedia, TSWA Hall of Famer: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Matt Rogers, Titans PA announcer: QB Cam Ward, Miami

T-Rac: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Braden Gall, 440 Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Chris Sanders, former Titan, 102.5-FM, FOX17 analyst: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Brad Hopkins, former Titan, SIRIUSXM: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Nick Frazier, aka Dr. Crane, 102.5-The Game, Father Ryan grad: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Zach Bingham, AtoZ Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Austin Stanley, AtoZ Sports, new dad: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Jack Gentry, formerly AtoZ Sports, TitanUpPod, nephew: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Austin Huff, Founder Korked Bats, us99Chicago, sock enthusiast: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Cory Curtis, WKRN-TV: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Julian Mininsohn, WKRN-TV: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Kayla Anderson, WKRN-TV, 104.5-FM: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Davis Nolan, WKRN-TV meteorologist: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Chris Harris, WSMV-TV: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Lauren Walsh, WSMV-TV: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Steve Layman, WTVF-TV: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Jon Burton, WTVF-TV, WNSR-560, former wrestler: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Bob “Koos” Kusek, WTVF-TV, EBay expert: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Brian McKeegan, WTVF-TV: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Jill Jelnick, WZTV FOX-17, former East Carolina softball star: QB Cam Ward, Miami

John McClain, in 49th season covering NFL in Houston: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Greg Pogue, veteran sportswriter/radio host, Brewers fan, jazz enthusiast: QB Cam Ward, Miami

John Dwyer, Nashville Sports Radio, WNSR-560: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Darren McFarland, longtime Nashville voice: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Justin McFarland, FOX 17, WEUP: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Patton Cook, WNSR 560-AM: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Bill King, WNSR 560-AM, Dodgers fan: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Rudy Kalis, long-time WSMV sports anchor: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Hope Hines, long-time WTVF sports anchor: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Ricky Merritt, Broadway legend, Chase McCabe’s bodyguard: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Brant Douglas, SiriusXM’s NFL Network game day reporter: QB Cam Ward, Miami

George Plaster, WNSR 560-FM: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Greg Arias, WHIN Sports director: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Kevin Ingram, broadcaster and impersonator: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Brett Batchelor, WBRC News, formerly 104-5: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Jack McPherson, Bussin’ With the Boys: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Jimmy Morris, Music City Miracles: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Mike Herndon, columnist PaulKuharsky.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Robert Greenlaw, Broadway Sports, OurCole Pod: QB Cam Ward, Miami

James Foster, No Flags Film: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Jake Robertson, Morning Glory Podcast: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Chris A Newell, Titans N Truth: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Wes Wisely, Broadway Sports/@TitansStats: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Stoney Keeley, SoBrosNetwork/HotReadPod: OT Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Jonathan Miller, @EsportsValen, Morning Glory Show: QB Cam Ward, Miami

JT Ruhnke, @HotReadPod producer: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Sal Manfredi, @salmanfredi, @SickPodTitans: QB Cam Ward, Miami

@TitansRossi, TitanUp Network: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Vincent, @LuckyLombardi, SickPodTitans: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Justin Melo, TitansMCM and Broadway Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Justin Graver, Underdog, Music City Audible Podcast: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Zach Lyons, Blaine & Zach, 104.5-FM: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Mike Moraitis, The Sporting News: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Tyler Rowland, @TicTacTitans, Locked on Titans podcast: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Will Lomas, Titan Sized: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Alex Fernandez, Mr. Titan: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Austin Nelson, 2ndandVictory: QB Cam Ward, Miami

SuperHorn, Broadway Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Charles Davis, NFL Network: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Peter Schrager, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: QB Cam Ward, Miami

