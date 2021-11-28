In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Mozzarella Bar Italian Eatery in Spring Hill closed for business on Monday, November 22, according to a note on their website. Read More
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more.
Dunkin’ will open a new location in Franklin. Read More
Five Points began its mid-week farmers market this summer, now they will offer a holiday market beginning Tuesday, November 30th. Read more.
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of Nov 23, 2021. Read More.
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in December 2021. Read More
It’s late November and we’re all knee deep in menu planning for the holidays. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More
Red Lobster® is serving up a warm – and delightfully cheesy – twist on traditional Thanksgiving stuffing with the release of its at-home Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Stuffing recipe sure to keep biscuit (and stuffing) fans feeling extra thankful this year. Read More
Did you know that Tennessee is home to almost 10,000 caves? While you can’t enter all of these caves; there are many that you can and they offer beautiful, unique experiences. Some of them are even home to rare and protected wildlife. Read More