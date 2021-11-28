In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
Five Points Franklin Market
photo from Five Points Franklin Market Facebook

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

Mozzarella Bar
photo from Mozzarella Bar Facebook

1Mozzarella Bar in Spring Hill Closes After Just One Year in Business

Mozzarella Bar Italian Eatery in Spring Hill closed for business on Monday, November 22, according to a note on their website. Read More

Cheekwood
photo from Cheekwood

2Where to See Christmas Lights in and Around Williamson County

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more.

Dunkin'
photo by Donna Vissman

3Dunkin’ to Open New Location in Franklin

Dunkin’ will open a new location in Franklin. Read More

Five Points Franklin Market
photo from Five Points Franklin Market Facebook

4Five Points Franklin Market Announces Holiday Event

Five Points began its mid-week farmers market this summer, now they will offer a holiday market beginning Tuesday, November 30th. Read more.

coronavirus

5Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Nov 23

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of Nov 23, 2021. Read More.

Everything Coming to Disney Plus

6Everything Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in December 2021. Read More

festive dinner with baked vegetables, grilled turkey and glasses with rose wine on stone table

7Our Top Most Versatile Wines for Thanksgiving Dinner

It’s late November and we’re all knee deep in menu planning for the holidays. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

8Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More

9Red Lobster® Releases Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Stuffing Recipe Just in Time for the Holidays

Red Lobster® is serving up a warm – and delightfully cheesy – twist on traditional Thanksgiving stuffing with the release of its at-home Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Stuffing recipe sure to keep biscuit (and stuffing) fans feeling extra thankful this year. Read More

1010 Tennessee Caves to Visit

Did you know that Tennessee is home to almost 10,000 caves? While you can’t enter all of these caves; there are many that you can and they offer beautiful, unique experiences. Some of them are even home to rare and protected wildlife. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

