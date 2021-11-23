Mozzarella Bar in Spring Hill Closes After Just One Year in Business

Mozzarella Bar Italian Eatery in Spring Hill closed for business on Monday, November 22, according to a note on their website.

The restaurant opened just a little over a year ago at 2078 Wall Street (formerly Salty Goat) on November 1, 2020.

The business is also listed for sale with an asking price of $240,000. In the listing, it states, “The restaurant is for sale, and owner financing is available for qualified investors, professional restaurant people, and entrepreneurs that want to get introduced to owning a restaurant. If owner financing is your option, it assures that you are not on your own to run the business. We have over 40 years’ experience and have owned and run over 100 restaurants nationally.”

Owned by Chef Antonovich who was certified as Chef in 2003, has served five US Presidents, and began the culinary concept Chef What’s for Dinner where he helps food companies improve their culinary platforms.

For those who purchased gift cards, or to redeem gift cards, contact [email protected]