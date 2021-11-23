Today’s Top Stories: Nov 23, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
photo: Five Points Franklin Market Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 23, 2021.

1These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Read More

2Five Points Franklin Market Announces Holiday Event

Five Points began its mid-week farmers market this summer, now they will offer a holiday market beginning Tuesday, November 30th. Read More

3Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2021

After your turkey, if you are looking to grab an early deal, these places are open on Thanksgiving day this year. Read More

4Williamson County Property Transfers November

See where houses sold for November 8-12, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

