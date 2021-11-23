Today’s Top Stories: Nov 23, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 23, 2021.
Stock Photo
Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Read More
photo from Five Points Franklin Market Facebook
Five Points began its mid-week farmers market this summer, now they will offer a holiday market beginning Tuesday, November 30th. Read More
Stock Image
After your turkey, if you are looking to grab an early deal, these places are open on Thanksgiving day this year. Read More
See where houses sold for November 8-12, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More
Stock Image
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More