Williamson County Fair Wins Award at International Level

The Williamson County Fair has once again been recognized among the best internationally for excellence and innovation at the 2021 Fair. Representatives from the Fair Board collected a total of six awards on behalf of the nonprofit at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE).

The Williamson County Fair is known for its specialty in agricultural education, and every year, fairgoers look forward to the nightly livestock shows, educational exhibits and competitive events. The Fair proudly shares that they have received three awards in the Agricultural contest this year starting with first place in the Newly Established or Evolving Program/Exhibit at your Fair Which Promotes Agriculture to the Fair-going Public category with their “Be a Farmer – Learn to Drive a Tractor” exhibit. They also placed second and third place in the Agriculture Individual Photo (Misc. and Horticulture/Crops) categories for the “Baby Pigs in Birthing Pig Exhibit” and “Best of Show Pumpkin”.

In the Hall of Honor in Communications contest, the Williamson County Fair received second place for its at-home activity, Senior Day Virtual Bingo 2020 and third place for their Online Ticket Sales Promotion Ad. Other awards included Innovation in Sponsorship in which they placed second for “SOAR Franklin – Miniature Putt-Putt Golf Course Scorecard”.

“It is so rewarding for our fair to be recognized by our peers through the International Association of Fairs & Expositions (IAFE)”, said Fair Chairman, Rogers Anderson. “Every year, we try to build upon our successes and create new ways to build excitement for our fair. This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and enthusiasm our volunteers put forth and I encourage you to congratulate and thank our fair volunteers for their efforts and creativity!”

The 2022 Fair will be held Friday, August 5 through Saturday, August 13 at the Williamson County AgExpo Park. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, go to www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), based in Springfield, Mo., is a voluntary, nonprofit corporation, serving state, provincial, regional, and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions, and expositions. Its associate members include state and provincial associations of fairs, non-agricultural expositions and festivals, associations, corporations, and individuals engaged in providing products and services to its members, all of whom are interested in the improvement of fairs, shows, expositions, and allied fields. For more information, visit www.fairsandexpos.com.