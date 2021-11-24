Dunkin’ to Open New Location in Franklin

Dunkin’ will open a new location in Franklin.

The new Dunkin’ will be located at 500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin with an expected opening sometime in December which will also offer a drive-thru.

Those interested in employment can text “donuts” to 56379 to apply at the new location.

Dunkin’ just dropped its latest lineup of limited-edition merch inspired by a trend blowing up on TikTok. From the platform’s major trend #TellMeWithoutTellingMe to real life, Dunkin’ fans can “Tell Me You Love Dunkin’ Without Telling Me You Love Dunkin’” with the brand’s newest collection of apparel and accessories including hoodies, sweats, a wearable blanket, fuzzy slippers and more. Made to show how you love Dunkin’ without actually saying it, the new collection drops on ShopDunkin.com