Five Points Franklin Market Announces Holiday Event

Five Points began its mid-week farmers market this summer, now they will offer a holiday market beginning Tuesday, November 30th.

The market will continue each Tuesday in December until the 21st from 4 pm – 7 pm.

Each week the market will feature food vendors like brick oven pizza, donuts, handmade guacamole, and more.

You can come and enjoy the fire pits, hot chocolate, and hot apple cider, live performance, holiday decor, and more.

Some of the businesses you can shop include Pig and Leaf, RC Farms, Bonnie Blue Farm, and Gardner’s Grove Family Farm, and Bake to Belong.

The market is located in downtown Franklin at Five Points behind Starbucks (438 Main Street) in the parking lot. For the latest updates, visit Five Points Franklin Market on Facebook.