Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Nov 23

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of Nov 23, 2021. WMC reports 14 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (1- unvaccinated, 4 vaccinated).

“Williamson Medical Center has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past two weeks, including a younger COVID positive population of adults under the age of 60 requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population.”

“As we head into the Thanksgiving Holiday, Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages community members to celebrate safely. Getting vaccinated, including getting a booster shot if eligible, is the best way to protect those not yet eligible for vaccination, such as young children. If you are not fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends delaying travel until you are and wearing a well-fitting mask.”

“You might also choose to wear a mask even if you are vaccinated if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated. If you’re gathering with people from multiple households, consider taking additional precautions such as avoiding crowded indoor spaces before travel and taking a COVID-19 test,” WMC writes

Find where to get your vaccine, including booster shots for those eligible, here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

