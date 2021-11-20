Our Top Most Versatile Wines for Thanksgiving Dinner

It’s mid-November and we’re all knee deep in menu planning what is arguably the most important meal of the year: Thanksgiving. It would be easy to stress about which wine to pair with which course. And it’s difficult when you consider the variety of food: appetizers, entrées, a cornucopia of sides, and an array of desserts. Who wants to devote time and energy to pairing every aspect with its own perfect wine?
JJ’s Wine Bar has a much better idea – find the ideal, versatile wine to carry through the entire Thanksgiving feast.
Versatile Whites
For those who naturally are drawn to white wines, there are a few favorite offerings that will pair beautifully with your elegant meal. Excellent choices include:
- Riesling. Flavors of apricot, apple and honey, finished with a clarifying acidity pair well with foods salty, spicy or sweet.
- Sauvignon Blanc. This crisp white with citrus-based flavors and an herbaceous undertone make it a prime Thanksgiving option.
- Gewurztraminer. This favorite features an aromatic gusto and spicy palate appeal, letting both turkey and gravy shine.
- Pinot Grigio. This simple wine stands up to the herbs, full flavors and high-fat dishes Thanksgiving is known for.
Versatile Reds
If you would choose a red wine more often than not, your versatile options include:
- Pinot Noir. Earthy undertones surround the fruity aspects of this wine, allowing it to highlight the traditional Thanksgiving offerings.
- Zinfandel. This hearty red brings balance to a Thanksgiving meal with the capacity to accommodate spicy, bitter and sweet profiles.
- Syrah (also called Shiraz). Prevalently peppery and complex, it brings a spicy component to the table, pairing well with an herb stuffing along with light and dark turkey meat.
- Beaujolais Nouveau. This is a much lighter, fruitier red from the gamay grape; it compliments both the turkey and all the fixings.
Versatile Alternatives
You needn’t be held captive by solely reds or whites. There are a couple of alternatives that may be the best and most versatile offerings of all.
- Sparkling Wine or Champagne. Sparkling wines offer elegance, food-pairing versatility, the perfect amount of acidity and a festive flair. If you opt for a sparkling wine, select “extra dry,” which will offer more fruity notes than a “brut.”
- Rosé. A rosé is the perfect choice for when you don’t want to choose because you just like them all. Opt for a drier rosé to complement the full meal.
Still have more questions? Visit JJ’s Wine Bar and ask the experts. At JJ’s, you can enjoy wine in your choice of sizes – a taste (1 oz), a half-serving (5 oz), or full-serving (8 oz), by using the wine-dispensing machines. You can also order wines by the glass or bottle.
Visit JJ’s Wine Bar at 206 E Main St in downtown Franklin. Come by or call us at 615-942-5033. JJ’s is open 4pm – 10pm Tuesday through Thursday and 4pm – 11pm on Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday.