Our Top Most Versatile Wines for Thanksgiving Dinner

It’s mid-November and we’re all knee deep in menu planning what is arguably the most important meal of the year: Thanksgiving. It would be easy to stress about which wine to pair with which course. And it’s difficult when you consider the variety of food: appetizers, entrées, a cornucopia of sides, and an array of desserts. Who wants to devote time and energy to pairing every aspect with its own perfect wine?

JJ’s Wine Bar has a much better idea – find the ideal, versatile wine to carry through the entire Thanksgiving feast.

Versatile Whites

For those who naturally are drawn to white wines, there are a few favorite offerings that will pair beautifully with your elegant meal. Excellent choices include:

Riesling. Flavors of apricot, apple and honey, finished with a clarifying acidity pair well with foods salty, spicy or sweet.

Sauvignon Blanc. This crisp white with citrus-based flavors and an herbaceous undertone make it a prime Thanksgiving option.

Gewurztraminer. This favorite features an aromatic gusto and spicy palate appeal, letting both turkey and gravy shine.

Pinot Grigio. This simple wine stands up to the herbs, full flavors and high-fat dishes Thanksgiving is known for.

Versatile Reds

If you would choose a red wine more often than not, your versatile options include:

Pinot Noir. Earthy undertones surround the fruity aspects of this wine, allowing it to highlight the traditional Thanksgiving offerings.

Zinfandel. This hearty red brings balance to a Thanksgiving meal with the capacity to accommodate spicy, bitter and sweet profiles.

Syrah (also called Shiraz). Prevalently peppery and complex, it brings a spicy component to the table, pairing well with an herb stuffing along with light and dark turkey meat.

Beaujolais Nouveau. This is a much lighter, fruitier red from the gamay grape; it compliments both the turkey and all the fixings.

Versatile Alternatives

You needn’t be held captive by solely reds or whites. There are a couple of alternatives that may be the best and most versatile offerings of all.

Sparkling Wine or Champagne. Sparkling wines offer elegance, food-pairing versatility, the perfect amount of acidity and a festive flair. If you opt for a sparkling wine, select “extra dry,” which will offer more fruity notes than a “brut.”

Rosé. A rosé is the perfect choice for when you don’t want to choose because you just like them all. Opt for a drier rosé to complement the full meal.

Still have more questions? Visit JJ's Wine Bar and ask the experts. At JJ's, you can enjoy wine in your choice of sizes – a taste (1 oz), a half-serving (5 oz), or full-serving (8 oz), by using the wine-dispensing machines. You can also order wines by the glass or bottle.

