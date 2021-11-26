Everything Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in December 2021.
December 1
- Disney Insider – Episode 111 “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”
- Hawkeye – Episode 103
December 3
- Christmas… Again?!
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- Edward Scissorhands
- Ice Age
- Ice Age: Continental Drift
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
- Million Dollar Arm
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Premiere
- The Rescue – Premiere
December 8
- The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
- Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)
- Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)
- Welcome to Earth – All Episodes Streaming – Premiere
- Disney Insider – Episode 112 “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”
- Hawkeye – Episode 104
December 10
- Tron: Legacy
December 15
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
- Gigantosaurus (S3)
- Life Below Zero (S17)
- Science Of Stupid (S8)
- Foodtastic – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere
- Hawkeye – Episode 105
December 17
- Home Alone 4
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – Premiere
December 22
- Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)
- Hawkeye – Episode 106 – Season Finale
December 24
- Encanto
- King Tut In Color
- Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids
December 29
- T.O.T.S. (S3)
- The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere
December 31
- 80s Top Ten (S1)