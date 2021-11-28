We Rock the Spectrum Franklin is Now Hiring

We Rock the Spectrum, 1113 Murfreesboro Road, is offering a unique, hands-on experiential learning experience with flexible hours, competitive pay, and a chance to help your community and earn community service credit. Applicants should have a strong interest in Early Childhood and Recreation, Primary Education, Allied Health Professionals, and/or an interest in gaining experience working with children with special needs.

We Rock the Spectrum has fun occupational therapy equipment that’s designed for all kids to use and enjoy. They will offer open play, respite and break time care, in-bound field trips, structured classes/camps, birthday parties, and special events. Their fast-paced environment needs motivated, energetic, and reliable individuals who will interact with children of all abilities, and develop fun activities for them to experience during their time at the gym.

Their team will be fully trained by management to know services, packages, and amenities, work their MindBody software, and have full knowledge of each piece of equipment in the gym and know what to recommend when seeing a child having difficulty.

Duties will include the following: Supervising gym activities, Front Desk Check-In/Retail, Arts & Crafts support, Assist B-day Parties/Special Events. Maintain a clean environment and help the gym meet all safety protocols. Assist in managing social media and CRM platforms, as well as contribute ideas for various marketing, advertising and promotional opportunities to build awareness and engagement for both the gym and its nonprofit foundation.

You will be required to attend a team development and skill-building workshop. First Aid and CPR Certification Preferred but will be provided either way. Background Checks will be required.

WRTS Franklin is an equal opportunity employer. They celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for our team.

To Apply, click here.

For more information, contact us at [email protected]