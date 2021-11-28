Coming to HBO Max in December 2021

‘Tis the season for a parade of new original programming and movies coming to HBO Max all month long! Highlights include The Matrix Resurrections, And Just Like That, Ron’s Gone Wrong, and the limited series Landscapers. What’s coming and going on HBO Max in December 2021.
December 1
- 12 Strong, 2018 (HBO)
- 20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
- Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)
- All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)
- All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2
- The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)
- Blade II, 2002
- Bolero, 1984 (HBO)
- Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)
- Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)
- Chicago, 2002
- Cloud Atlas, 2012
- Control Room, 2004 (HBO)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011
- Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)
- Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)
- Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)
- Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015
- Frontera, 2014 (HBO)
- The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)
- The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)
- Interview with the Vampire, 1994
- The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)
- The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)
- Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)
- Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)
- Jupiter Ascending, 2015
- The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)
- Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)
- Limbo, 2020 (HBO)
- Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)
- The Mask, 1994
- Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)
- Miss Congeniality, 2000
- Mortal Kombat, 1995
- Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021
- The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984
- No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)
- Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)
- Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018
- Pulse, 2006 (HBO)
- R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)
- Rubber, 2010 (HBO)
- Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)
- Se7en, 1995
- Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
- Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)
- Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)
- The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)
- Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)
- Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)
- Viva, 2015 (HBO)
- War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)
- World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)
- The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)
- XXX, 2002
December 2
- Gossip Girl, Season 1 Finale
- Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Odo, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
- Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Santa Inc., Max Original Animated Series Premiere
- Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO)
December 3
- Breathe the Night
- Craig of the Creek, Season 3
- Hood River, 2021
- Mike & Molly
- Yerba Buena (HBO), 2020
- December 4:
- The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3
- At the Ready, 2021
- Drew Michael: Red Blue Green., Stand-Up Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)
December 5
- Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale
December 6
- The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Landscapers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
December 7
- The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
December 9
- A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale
- Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
December 10
- Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- DC’s Stargirl, Season 2
December 12
- Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
December 14
- The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
December 15
- Ron’s Gone Wrong, 2021
- What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002
December 16
- 2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special
- Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
- The Cut (aka O Grande Look) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
December 17
- A Forbidden Orange, Max Original Premiere
December 20
- You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)
December 21
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)
December 22
- After the Sunset, 2004
December 23
- 40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO)
December 24
- Black Jesus, 2014
December 26
- Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)
- Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)
December 30
- Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A Finale.
December 31
- How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN DECEMBER:
December 16
- CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, 2020
December 18
- The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
December 19
- King Richard, 2021
December 24
- Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
December 31
- Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2019 (HBO)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Jr., 2009
- Alpha And Omega 2: A Howl-Iday Adventure, 2013
- American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
- Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
- Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
- Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
- Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
- Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
- Bratz: The Movie, 2007
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
- The Cable Guy, 1996
- Casi Famoso (Aka Almost Famous), 2019 (HBO)
- Cats, 2019 (HBO)
- The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
- Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
- Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
- Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)
- Dear Christmas, 2020
- Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)
- Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead, 1991 (HBO)
- The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
- Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
- Dr. Strangelove, 1964
- Emma. (2020), 2020 (HBO)
- Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
- The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)
- Eve’s Bayou, 1997
- Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)
- Friends With Money, 2006
- Gandhi, 1982
- God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
- Gods And Monsters, 1998 (HBO)
- He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
- Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)
- Hitch, 2005
- Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
- Kramer Vs. Kramer, 1979
- Leapfrog: Math Adventure To The Moon, 2010
- Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
- Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
- Like Mike, 2002 (HBO)
- Like Mike 2: Streetball, 2007 (HBO)
- Los Futbolisimos (Aka The Footballest), 2018 (HBO)
- Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
- Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
- The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
- Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, 1939
- My Left Foot, 1989
- Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
- The Pallbearer, 1996 (HBO)
- Perpetual Planet: Heroes Of The Oceans, 2021
- The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
- The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
- The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
- Pups United, 2015
- The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
- Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
- Reds, 1981 (HBO)
- Return Of The Living Dead III, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
- Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
- The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
- Shakespeare In Love, 1998
- A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
- Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
- Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
- Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
- Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
- Vaca, 2018 (HBO)
- Volunteers, 1985 (HBO)
- Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
- xXx, 2002
- xXx: State Of The Union, 2005