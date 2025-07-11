Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for July 11, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from July 1-11, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Score Address Type Date Fika Cafe 92 158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Namaste Indian Restaurant 92 9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/09/2025 Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe 83 1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

