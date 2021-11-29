New Burger Joint to Open Next to Whole Foods in Franklin

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is opening another location in Middle Tennessee. The restaurant will open in the former Pei Wei spot at 1560 W McEwen Drive, Franklin.

A sign was placed at the new location but, at this time, we don’t have an open date. Mooyah opened its first location in Hill Center Brentwood back in May 2020. They are currently hiring, those interested in employment should visit the website here.

The fast-casual, “better burger” concept offers mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, hand-cut french fries and real ice cream shakes. They serve never-frozen 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all-natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, black bean veggie burgers, and all-beef hot dogs. Non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and guests can experience building their own burger, choosing from five kinds of cheese, bacon, avocado, and 20 free sauces and veggies. Their simple, focused menu of three core items allows MOOYAH to focus on food quality to ensure customers consistently get the best burger ever.

The brand opened its first location in Plano, Texas in 2007. There are currently 73 locations throughout the U.S. and 10 international locations in Canada and the Middle East.