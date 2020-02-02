10 Tennessee Caves to Visit

4 Appalachian Caverns

Archaeological evidence released in February of 2006 revealed that the caverns were used by Early Woodland Native Americans over 1300 years ago. The archeologists found burnt firewood located in a fire pit that has been radiocarbon dated to 675 A.D. They also found pottery, arrowheads, and other evidence of habitation. According to several historians, the caverns have been used by mankind from the earliest times man set foot on what we now call the United States. The importance of the name the cave was given ties to William Linville, a land agent for Lord Granville who served the King of England. In their time, the cave served as a good place to winter and a safe place to avoid your enemy. The Native Americans had already set up a community and the settlers used many of their ways to survive. The cavern is warm in the winter and cool in the summer when compared to the outside. Later, the cavern was used as a hideout for troops and a hospital to treat the wounded during the wars. During the prohibition era, the cavern was used to produce moonshine. With the flowing water and great ventilation, it was an ideal location. There’s plenty of history and unique sights to see at the Appalachian Caverns.

Can you enter? Yes

Is there a tour? Yes, several

Cost: $12 adults 12 and up, $7.50 children 4-11, 4 and under are free, senior and military discounts

Website: appacaverns.com