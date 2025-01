How BNA Ensures Safety During Winter Weather

Nashville International Airport (BNA) prioritizes safety during winter weather, requiring extensive preparations to maintain safe travel conditions. The Operations and Maintenance Teams at BNA prepare months in advance for winter conditions.

During these periods, BNA collaborates with airline partners to enhance traveler safety and minimize delays. Coordination meetings are held twice daily at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., bringing together airline representatives to review the daily operations plan and address challenges related to winter weather.

BNA stocks ice melt and de-icing products for runways and paved areas, but airlines are responsible for providing their own aircraft de-icing agents. BNA can supply ice melt for gate area pavement upon request. Airlines manage various flight operation aspects, including aircraft scheduling, gate assignments, aircraft movement, de-icing, and ensuring safe boarding and deplaning procedures.

Each airline operates from designated gates, and any delays in a scheduled departure can impact subsequent flights assigned to the same gate.

