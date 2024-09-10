Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Sept. 10

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 3-10, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|100
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool
|100
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2
|94
|3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Ryan Swim Academy
|100
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool
|88
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Dallas Downs Pool
|92
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1
|95
|3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool
|90
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Cherry Grove Pool
|94
|1502 Bunbury Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Cameron Farms Pool
|92
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|John Maher August Park Pool
|94
|1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Cheswicke Farm East Pool
|98
|301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool
|92
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|McDaniel Estate Pool
|96
|6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Cheswicke Farms West Pool
|98
|705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Waters Edge Pool
|94
|4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|92
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Harpeth River Oaks Pool
|92
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool
|96
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis
|100
|2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Tinney Place Pool
|96
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Candlewood Suites
|98
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Morgan Farms Pool
|94
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Tinney Place Kiddie Pool
|96
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Orleans Estates HOA Pool
|94
|1100 Granville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool
|96
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Taramore Adult Pool
|96
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Taramore Kiddie Pool
|96
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool
|96
|1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool
|96
|1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37065
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|98
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Hyatt Place Pool
|96
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Ralston Glen Pool
|94
|204 Scotsman Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|98
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|The Village Of Clovercroft
|96
|101 Fine Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|River Rest Estates Pool
|96
|1505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|River Rest Condominiums Pool
|92
|211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool
|96
|557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool
|98
|154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool
|92
|802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Highlands at Ladd Park
|94
|154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool
|94
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Falcon Creek Pool
|98
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Simmons Ridge Pool
|98
|2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool
|98
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool
|98
|2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
