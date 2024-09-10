Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Sept. 10

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 3-10, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 100 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool 100 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool 100 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2 94 3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Ryan Swim Academy 100 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool 88 431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Dallas Downs Pool 92 431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1 95 3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool 90 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Cherry Grove Pool 94 1502 Bunbury Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Cameron Farms Pool 92 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 John Maher August Park Pool 94 1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Cheswicke Farm East Pool 98 301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool 92 5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 McDaniel Estate Pool 96 6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Cheswicke Farms West Pool 98 705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Waters Edge Pool 94 4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 92 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Harpeth River Oaks Pool 92 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool 96 5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis 100 2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Tinney Place Pool 96 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Candlewood Suites 98 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Morgan Farms Pool 94 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Tinney Place Kiddie Pool 96 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Orleans Estates HOA Pool 94 1100 Granville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool 96 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Taramore Adult Pool 96 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Taramore Kiddie Pool 96 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool 96 1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool 96 1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37065 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 98 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Hyatt Place Pool 96 650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Ralston Glen Pool 94 204 Scotsman Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 98 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 The Village Of Clovercroft 96 101 Fine Lane. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 River Rest Estates Pool 96 1505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 River Rest Condominiums Pool 92 211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool 96 557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool 98 154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool 92 802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Highlands at Ladd Park 94 154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool 94 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool 96 2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Falcon Creek Pool 98 2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Simmons Ridge Pool 98 2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool 98 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool 98 2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

