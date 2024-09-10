Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Sept. 10

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 3-10, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool1008207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/5/2024
Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool1008207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/5/2024
Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool1008207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/5/2024
Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2943100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Ryan Swim Academy1007408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool88431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Dallas Downs Pool92431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1953100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool902847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Cherry Grove Pool941502 Bunbury Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Cameron Farms Pool922847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
John Maher August Park Pool941448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Cheswicke Farm East Pool98301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool925995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
McDaniel Estate Pool966266 McDaniel Rd College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Cheswicke Farms West Pool98705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Waters Edge Pool944021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Harpeth River Oaks Spa921000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Harpeth River Oaks Pool921000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool965995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis1002005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Tinney Place Pool962301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Candlewood Suites981305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Morgan Farms Pool941813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Tinney Place Kiddie Pool962301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Orleans Estates HOA Pool941100 Granville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool961813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Taramore Adult Pool961824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Taramore Kiddie Pool961824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool961494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool961494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37065Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool981874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Hyatt Place Pool96650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Ralston Glen Pool94204 Scotsman Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool981874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
The Village Of Clovercroft96101 Fine Lane. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
River Rest Estates Pool961505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
River Rest Condominiums Pool92211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool96557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool98154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool92802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Highlands at Ladd Park94154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool94200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool962231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Falcon Creek Pool982231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Simmons Ridge Pool982200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool98200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool982200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

