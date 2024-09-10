Nico Iamaleava Named Manning Award Star of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced Monday that Tennessee redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava is one of eight FBS quarterbacks recognized as Manning Stars of the Week.

College football fans can follow the Manning Award on social media (@ManningAward) or visit allstatesugarbowl.org to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. When voting closes on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

Iamaleava, making his third career start, accounted for 276 yards of total offense and three touchdowns to lead Tennessee past No. 24 NC State, 51-10, in Charlotte. Iamaleava finished 16-of-23 for 211 yards and two touchdowns with two picks through the air and added 65 yards rushing on eight carries with a 31-yard touchdown run.

The signal caller from Long Beach, California, defeated a ranked opponent for the second time in three starts, and it was the second time in his career that he has rushed for at least one touchdown and passed for at least one touchdown. In Iamaleava’s three starts at quarterback, Tennessee has outscored its opponents 155-13.

It is Iamaleava’s first Manning Award Star of the Week honor.

In addition to being tabbed Manning Star of the Week, he also picked SEC Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row after Tennessee’s 51-10 victory over No. 24 NC State on Saturday.

Source: UT Sports

