Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Opening Soon in Franklin

In the spring of this year, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream announced it would open at Meridian Cool Springs, the popular mixed-use development in the heart of Williamson County’s business district.

Located at 990 Meridian Boulevard, the ice cream shop is underway on Handel’s 1,400-square-foot jewel box building. We reached out to Handel’s for an update on the opening. They anticipate it opening for business in the next six to eight weeks.

Outside the newly constructed building is outdoor seating with easy access to the walk-up service window.

“With this location, we’re bringing more than just world-class ice cream to Franklin,” said Matt Higgins, owner of Handel’s Ice Cream Cool Springs stated previously. “We’re creating a place for families to gather, share laughs, and dive into some seriously delicious scoops of unique flavors.”

Handel’s Ice Cream will offer special promotions and giveaways surrounding their soon-to-be-announced grand opening date.

You can find Handel’s in Hendersonville at 300 Indian Lake Boulevard.

