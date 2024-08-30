Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Opening Soon in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

In the spring of this year, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream announced it would open at Meridian Cool Springs, the popular mixed-use development in the heart of Williamson County’s business district.

Located at 990 Meridian Boulevard, the ice cream shop is underway on Handel’s 1,400-square-foot jewel box building. We reached out to Handel’s for an update on the opening. They anticipate it opening for business in the next six to eight weeks.

Outside the newly constructed building is outdoor seating with easy access to the walk-up service window.

“With this location, we’re bringing more than just world-class ice cream to Franklin,” said Matt Higgins, owner of Handel’s Ice Cream Cool Springs stated previously. “We’re creating a place for families to gather, share laughs, and dive into some seriously delicious scoops of unique flavors.”

Handel’s Ice Cream will offer special promotions and giveaways surrounding their soon-to-be-announced grand opening date.

You can find Handel’s in Hendersonville at 300 Indian Lake Boulevard.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleWilliamson County New Business Licenses for August 30, 2024
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here