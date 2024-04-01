Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to Open its First Franklin Location

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream – the beloved brand known for its handcrafted ice cream, made fresh daily at each location – will open its first location in Franklin this summer at Meridian Cool Springs, the popular mixed-use development in the heart of Williamson County’s business district.

Handel’s is the first tenant of the development’s highly anticipated 990 Meridian Boulevard project to be revealed. Situated at the front door of Meridian Cool Springs (located at Meridian Boulevard and Carothers Parkway), Handel’s will be connected to an upscale specialty restaurant by a lush, amenity-rich green space. The project will serve as a vibrant oasis for the business community at Meridian Cool Springs’ office park, year-round guests at the property’s three on-site hotels and the Franklin community at large.

Construction is currently underway on Handel’s 1,400-square-foot jewel box building, the soon-to-be-announced 4,700-square-foot full-service restaurant and the 5,000-square-foot public green connecting the two eateries. Comfortable outdoor seating and extensive landscape will welcome those at Meridian Cool Springs – whether working professionals, visitors or area residents – to step outside and enjoy the property’s beauty.

Named the #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, Handel’s boasts more than 48 flavors available daily, including classics like Mint Chocolate Chip, innovative creations such as Brownie Batter Crunch and 140+ flavors that rotate seasonally.

The Handel’s brand dates back to 1945, when Alice Handel began making ice cream using fresh fruit from her Ohio backyard. To this day, Handel’s carries on the traditions Alice started – from making each batch fresh daily to using her original methods and recipes. Handel’s has built a large, active and enthusiastic following among ice cream lovers across the country.

Complete with a walk-up window for customers, the Cool Springs location will embody the brand’s commitment to creating a welcoming and family-friendly atmosphere.

“With this location, we’re bringing more than just world-class ice cream to Franklin,” said Matt Higgins, owner of Handel’s Ice Cream Cool Springs. “We’re creating a place for families to gather, share laughs, and dive into some seriously delicious scoops of unique flavors.”

This mindset mirrors Boyle Investment Company’s long-standing vision for the project.

“We see 990 Meridian – with its destination restaurants and beautiful green space primed for year-round events – as a hub for our Cool Springs community and beyond,” said Mark Traylor, Director of Retail at Boyle. “For the professionals working on our campus, as well as for our retail patrons, surrounding neighbors and welcomed visitors, these new amenities create even more unique experiences to build and foster community – access to beautiful outdoor space, delicious treats, and all great restaurants and retailers – all in one convenient location for all.”

Handel’s Ice Cream will be offering special promotions and giveaways surrounding their soon-to-be-announced grand opening date.

Currently, you can find Handel’s in Hendersonville at 300 Indian Lake Boulevard.