Predators Statement on the Passing of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau

Nashville, Tenn. (August 30, 2024) – The entire Nashville Predators organization joins the hockey community in mourning the tragic passing of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau, two exceptional individuals who left an indelible mark on the sport they loved so dearly and their countless fans.

We extend our deepest condolences & sympathies to the Gaudreau family, the Columbus Blue Jackets organization and all those impacted by this unimaginable loss.

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau. Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary. pic.twitter.com/xFm1md0vwh — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 30, 2024

