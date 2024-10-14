Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury Turns to Home Preservation as Land Prices Surge

In response to escalating land costs in Williamson County, Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is evolving its approach to meet local housing needs.

“Our mission is to provide safe, livable, and secure housing for families in need,” says HFHWM CEO, Kim Randell. “While our traditional model has focused on building new homes, the skyrocketing land prices in Franklin have made that impossible. We have continued our construction efforts in Columbia but have had to think creatively to serve our neighbors in Williamson County.”

To address these challenges, HFHWM’s Critical Repair Program offers necessary home repairs to help vulnerable homeowners stay in their homes. This program supports those aging in place, living with disabilities, on limited incomes, or in homes that need significant repairs. Habitat Tennessee reports that helping seniors remain in their homes saves Medicare/Medicaid $90k per year for every senior kept out of a nursing home.

Over the past three years, HFHWM has improved the living conditions of 52 families by repairing roofs, HVAC systems, replacing windows, and adding ADA accessibility features.

Since 2023, HFHWM has partnered with The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati through Republic Bank to expand our repair program and reach more homeowners in need. With the help of a $150,000 grant from the Carol M. Peterson Housing Fund, HFHWM will now be able to assist ten families across six cities, including four in Franklin. Additionally, the organization will extend its reach to new areas like Mount Pleasant and Nunnelly.

Chad Hart, HFHWM Board Member and Republic Bank Tennessee Market President, shared, “We could not be more thankful for our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Williamson Maury and for the great work they do for our community. All too often, when people think of “affordable housing” the conversation turns quickly to new units, which make no mistake, is of utmost importance. However, there are existing low to moderate income neighbors in our community that are in an “affordable home” but are at risk of being displaced if critical repairs needed to preserve the use of that home are not addressed. We are proud to provide support to Habitat’s Critical Repair Program to ensure these deserving folks can make these repairs and stay in their home.”

Critical Repair Manager Bryan Sallman has made considerable progress, overseeing five roof replacements, six gutter replacements, four whole-house window replacements, and two deck replacements, with more repairs underway.

“We are thrilled to see these results, thanks to the dedication of Cheryl Taylor and the entire HFHWM team,” says Luis Parodi, Vice President, Senior Regional CRA (Community Reinvestment Act) & Community Development Officer of Republic Bank. “This collaboration exemplifies how strategic partnerships can help us secure much-needed funding and make a real difference in our community.”

Homeowners interested in the Critical Repair program are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria and apply at hfhwm.org/repair.

