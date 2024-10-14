$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Dickson

10-13-2024 – STATEWIDE – Wow! Weekend drawings at the Tennessee Education Lottery created thousands of winners, including:

–A player in Huntingdon who matched five numbers to win a whopping $1 million from last night’s Powerball drawing. The lucky ticket was sold at Huck’s Food & Fuel, 23 Veterans Drive N. in Huntingdon.

–A player in Nashville who won last night’s Daily Tennessee Jackpot top prize of $390,000. That ticket was sold at Kwiksak, 3710 Gallatin Pike in Nashville.

–A player in Dickson who won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball in last night’s drawing. The ticket was sold at Fast Stop 4, 697 Henslee Drive in Dickson.

–And finally, a lucky Mega Millions player in Kingston Springs, who matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball to win $10,000. The ticket was sold at Harpeth Community Mart, 121 A. Luyben Hills Road in Kingston Springs.

*Please note that Tennessee Lottery offices will be closed tomorrow, Oct. 14, 2024, for Columbus Day.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

Source: TN Lottery

