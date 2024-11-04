Giving Machine to Return to Downtown Franklin

This December, downtown Franklin welcomes back Light the World Giving Machines, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for another season of giving. This will be the fourth year the machines are in the greater Nashville area. The Giving Machines allow Tennesseans to support charities with the simple push of a button, similar to buying a drink or candy bar from a vending machine. However, in these vending machines, visitors can buy meals, clothing, classes, home goods or even a chicken for those in need. The items are provided and distributed by local and global charities.

The Giving Machines will be open to visitors daily from December 6-15, 2024 from 10:00am – 8:00pm in the lobby at 231 Public Square in Franklin, TN. Items in the machines range in price from $5 – $500, making donations truly accessible. A ribbon-cutting event will take place December 6 at 10:00 am where government officials, nonprofits, media, and the public are welcome to attend.

Since 2021, the Nashville Giving Machines have received over $400,000 for their featured charities. 100% of donations go directly to the charities; costs of the machines are sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as part of their global “Light the World” campaign. Giving Machines will appear in more than 100 cities worldwide across five continents. Collectively, more than $32 million has been donated through Giving Machines around the globe since their launch in 2017. More importantly, millions of lives have been blessed and strengthened because thousands of donors have helped light the world one donation at a time.

The local and international charities that will be featured are:

FrankTown Open Hearts – provides academic assistance, mentoring, recreation and spiritual growth opportunities for youth K-12 in weekly classes

Tennessee Alliance for Kids – meets essential needs to comfort children, empower youth, and offer hope to families impacted by foster care in TN

I am NEXT – empowers youth aging out of foster care with needed resources and relationships to develop lasting independence as adults

Community Resource Center – provides non-food basic essentials to nonprofits serving at-risk populations in Middle Tennessee

Unicycle + HERO Program – helps students and families in unstable housing situations with school clothing, transportation, and hygiene essentials

World Food Program USA – supports the United Nations WFP in providing food and long-lasting solutions for people facing hunger worldwide

iDE – Powering entrepreneurs to end poverty by creating income and livelihood opportunities for poor rural households

Chris Barnhill, Executive Director of FrankTown Open Hearts, looks forward to spreading more awareness about Franktown’s mission this season. “We are privileged to work with some of the most hard working children and teens, and enjoy teaching them valuable life skills and trades they can use throughout their lives. Having this platform to share some of our needs with the community is invaluable, and we deeply appreciate the work that the Giving Machines are doing in our community.”

Franklin Stake President James Steanson is grateful for the opportunity to continue to work alongside so many wonderful charities. “I am so excited to see the Giving Machines back in Franklin, TN! It has been a real honor to be associated with this groundbreaking initiative. For the last four years, the Giving Machines have served as a fantastic catalyst in bringing together our neighbors in service to others. What a wonderful lesson in the power of community, the power of charity, the power of Christ!”

