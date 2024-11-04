Titans Edge Patriots in Overtime 20-17

Nick Folk’s 25-yard field goal in overtime lifted the Tennessee Titans to a hard-fought 20-17 victory over the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, showcasing both teams’ resilience despite their struggling seasons.

The Titans (3-6) were led by backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, who finished with an efficient 20-of-33 passing performance for 240 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Running back Tony Pollard provided a strong ground game, rushing for 128 yards on 28 carries.

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye showed flashes of brilliance mixed with growing pains, completing 29 of 41 passes for 206 yards with one touchdown and two costly interceptions. Maye did damage with his legs, rushing for 95 yards on eight carries, but a crucial fumble in overtime proved costly.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email