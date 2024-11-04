OBITUARY: Juan Mikaelian

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Juan Mikaelian, who passed away peacefully on October 31st, 2024 at the age of 84.

He was a loving present father, a chivalrous romantic, a noble friend and a soulful man.

A free spirit in love with life and a prolific artist, he sensationally expressed himself as he was gifted with tremendous talent since a very young age. Whether it was drawing, painting, filming or skillfully capturing the moment through photography, one of his greatest passions, he would always delight us with images of his emotions and imagination through the arts that meet the eye.

He is survived by his children, Veronica and Mikael, and three grandchildren.

Please join us in honoring him wherever you are by doing something good for someone who needs it as it is something he would often, generously and quietly do for others throughout his extraordinary life.

https://www.springhill-memorial.com

