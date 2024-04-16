Gilda’s Club of Middle Tennessee to Host Songwriters Night Event

The annual event supporting Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, Songwriter’s Night, will take place on May 11 at The Reserve at Fat Bottom Brewing, 800 44th Avenue N, Nashville. This year’s event will offer guests a chance to hear classic country hits from three talented writers while supporting an organization dedicated to helping people impacted by cancer.

“We’re so excited to have the opportunity to host another Songwriter’s Night,” said Harriet

Schiftan, MSW, MAJCS, President & CEO of Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee. “We are thrilled with the support we receive from the community, and the generosity to our organization. Being in Music City, a Songwriter’s Night is the perfect event, and we are extremely excited about this year’s artists.”

This year’s lineup of songwriters includes Bryan Simpson, Eric Paslay, and Chris DeStefano. These three writers have worked with and written hits for a variety of country legends such as “Better Than I Used To Be” by Tim McGraw (Simpson), “Wild Hearts” by Keith Urban

(Paslay), “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood (DeStefano), “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” by Eli Young Band (Paslay), “Beer With My Friends” by Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion (Simpson), and many others. Guests can expect to hear a mix of top charting favorites, and personal pieces throughout the evening.

This will be the sixth Songwriter’s Night hosted by the organization and through events like this and others hosted throughout the year, Gilda’s Club can raise funds to help support its members on their journey. Aimed at supporting those impacted by cancer, Gilda’s Club offers a variety of programming and educational information to help meet people where they are and provide community during a challenging time.

The event will take place on May 11, at 6:00 PM. Tickets will be $150 and include catering by Johnny Haffner and open bar access. Tickets are on sale today, April 11,

2024 and can be purchased online at: https://gildasclubmiddletn.org/current-events/songwriters-night/.