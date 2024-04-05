Franklin Flea Market Returns this Spring

The Franklin Flea Market, presented by The Big 98, returns for the first of four 2024 events on April 20-21 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin, TN! Over 450 Indoor/Outdoor Booths full of Unique Treasures & Incredible Bargains, plus Food Trucks, Free Balloon Animals & more!

The Franklin Flea Market will be open Saturday, April 20 from 9am-6pm and Sunday, April 21 from 10-4.

Hundreds of vendors from across the region will be selling Antiques, Collectibles, Crafts, Clothing, Jewelry, Bath & Body, Handmade Items, Overstock and more!

There are acres of convenient parking and easy access just seconds off I-65. Admission is FREE and Parking is $5 per vehicle. Visit www.TheFranklinFleaMarket.com for more information.