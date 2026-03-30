Ascend Amphitheater Launches Season of Tickets Giveaway

Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater is kicking off its 2026 concert season by giving fans the chance to win tickets to every show.

“Season of Tickets” allows fans to enter for a chance to win two tickets to

every concert at Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater during its 2026 season.

One fan will be randomly selected on April 22. Fans can enter the giveaway and view

the full 2026 lineup at ascendamphitheater.com.

Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater has been creating unforgettable musical

experiences under the open sky on Nashville’s riverfront since 2015. The 2026 season will include up to 35 concert events, with a portion of each ticket sold benefiting Nashville Parks Foundation.

The 2026 Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater lineup currently includes

performances from:

Bailey Zimmerman (May 1 & May 2)

Russell Dickerson (May 8)

An Evening with David Byrne (May 9)

Yellowcard (June 8)

Charlie Puth (June 9)

Yacht Rock Symphony in Concert (June 23)

Young The Giant (June 27)

Lindsey Stirling (July 22)

Turnpike Troubadors (July 24)

Zeds Dead (July 25)

The Pussycat Dolls (July 29)

Hilary Duff (July 30)

Train (July 31)

Tape B x Levity (August 8)

Jack Johnson (August 25)

Dermot Kennedy (October 11)

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