Blood Assurance Bloodmobile Stopping at Williamson County Animal Center

The Blood Assurance “Bloodmobile” will be at the Williamson County Animal Center from 10am-2pm on Wednesday, April 15.

Donors are automatically registered to win a $100 gift card.

Register online here.

Blood Assurance encourages donors to check their eligibility prior to making an appointment. You can call your local donor center if you are unsure about your eligibility for a procedure. You may not be able to donate at time of appointment if you are not eligible.

You can now answer your Donor Health History questions before you come in by visiting here: https://www.bloodassurance.org/how-to-donate-blood/your-fast-pass-to-saving-lives/

Click for More Events

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email