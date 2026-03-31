Franklin Fire Department Recognizes Service, Heroism And Promotions At Annual Event

The Franklin Fire Department recognized the dedication and service of its personnel during its annual Awards & Badge Pinning Ceremony at Rolling Hills Community Church on March 26. The event celebrated promotions and highlighted lifesaving actions and exemplary service across the department, partner agencies, and the community.

Doug Griffin, a Franklin resident, graduate of the Franklin Fire Department’s Citizens’ Fire Academy (2014), and night host of “Real Life” on Mix 92.9, served as Master of Ceremonies. Fire Chief Glenn Johnson and Deputy Chief Andy King presented awards to personnel, civilians, and partner agencies. Watch the ceremony HERE.

Personnel of the Year

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the department’s Personnel of the Year awards, including a father and son honored for their service. Battalion Chief José Periut Sr. was named Fire Suppression Officer of the Year, while his son, José Periut Jr., was recognized as Rookie of the Year. Additional honorees included General Services Technician J. Will Pewitt (Support Employee of the Year); Fire Information Systems Analyst-Paramedic Daniel Donegan (Fire Administration Staff Member of the Year); Firefighter David Konstant (Firefighter of the Year); and Engineer Thomas Alexander (Engineer of the Year).

Civilian Lifesaving Award

Another highlight was honoring eight-year-old Jacob Peters, who received the Civilian Lifesaving Award and a standing ovation. On April 5, 2025, he used skills learned during a Franklin Fire Department safety lesson at Liberty Elementary to call 911 from a locked cell phone during a medical emergency involving his babysitter. Those who taught Jacob received Certificates of Recognition, including Lieutenants Richard Hasley (Ret.) and Brian Daugherty, Deputy Fire Marshal Wayne Mobley (Ret.), Engineer Brian Sesler, and Fire & Life Safety Educator Jamie Melton.

Cardiac Arrest Saves and the Chain of Survival

Those who helped save cardiac arrest patients were honored as part of the Chain of Survival, with civilians receiving Civilian Lifesaving Awards and first responders receiving Phoenix Awards.

One such incident occurred at The Factory on December 16. Watch the security camera footage HERE. That morning while making deliveries, a man suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. Bystanders immediately called 911 and, with guidance from Williamson County Emergency Communications, began CPR and retrieved and used a public access AED. The Franklin Fire Department arrived and initiated Advanced Life Support (ALS) care, including airway management, medication administration, and cardiac monitoring. Williamson Health EMS then arrived and continued ALS care and transported the patient to the hospital.

Honorees from that incident included Chandler Allen, Landon Bawcum, Ben Ingram, Kennedy Lyons, Megan McDugald, and Providence Nelson, who received Civilian Lifesaving Awards. Phoenix Awards were presented to Franklin Fire Captain Thomas Chaffin (Ret.), Lieutenant-Paramedic Austin Cooper, Engineer Stephanie Kirk, Engineer Jayce Pickle, Firefighter-Paramedic Luke Anderson, Firefighter Hayden Hoffman, Firefighter Ty Siever, Firefighter Austin Thompson, and Fire & Life Safety Educator Jamie Melton; Williamson County Emergency Communications Call Taker Meredith Zlotky and Dispatcher Holly Pearson; and Williamson Health EMS Critical Care Paramedic Will Burcham and Paramedic Keely Clark.

Additional Cardiac Arrest Saves

April 9, 2024: Franklin Fire Captain Joshua Thomas, Engineer Michael Daniels, Firefighter-Paramedic Joshua Lin, and Firefighter Brent Stephens received Phoenix Awards.

January 24, 2025: Christiane Gardner-Ducett received the Civilian Lifesaving Award. Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Tyler Crews, Lieutenant Andrew Ivey, Engineer-Paramedics Bradley Kamau and Alex Enochs, Engineer Ryan Forber, and Firefighter-Paramedic Tyler Chatham; Franklin Police Sergeants Branden McClellan and Jon McClendon, Master Patrol Officers Garrett Dreessen and Vinh Nguyen, and Police Officer Chad Pace; Williamson Health EMS District Chief Paul Pollack and Paramedic KayLee Richards received Phoenix Awards.

February 8, 2025: Franklin Fire Lieutenant Chris Brown, Engineer Ryan Forber, and Firefighter-Paramedic Trenton Zorn received Phoenix Awards.

July 16, 2025: Lieutenant-Paramedic Seth Frost, Engineer Jeremiah Rogers, and Firefighter Suzannah Smotherman received Phoenix Awards.

July 19, 2025: Franklin Fire Lieutenant Todd Stapleton, Engineer Jason Bizwell, Engineer-Paramedic Sean Norton, and Firefighters Brad Engle and Hayden Hoffman received Phoenix Awards.

September 24, 2025: Franklin Fire Captain Joseph Hill, Lieutenant-Paramedic Kris Bull, Engineer Gerald Davis, and Firefighter Hunter Tenpenny; Franklin Police Sergeant Branden McClellan, Master Patrol Officer David Hyer, and Police Officers Joshua Akers and Cole Canon; Williamson Health EMS District Chief Dewayne Quick, Critical Care Paramedic Chris Tanner, and Paramedic Tracy Deocales received Phoenix Awards.

The ceremony also included recognition across a broad range of service and achievement, with the following awards presented:

Meritorious Service Award

March 24, 2025 – For responding to back-to-back gunshot wound patients. The incidents were initially believed to involve the same offender but later determined to be unrelated. Personnel implemented active shooter response protocols while providing care under rapidly evolving conditions: Captain Thomas Chaffin (Ret.), Lieutenant-Paramedic Seth Frost, Engineer-Paramedic Nick Darnell, and Firefighter Robert Martens.

Exemplary Service Award, Emergency Medical & Rescue Response

June 20, 2025 – For providing lifesaving care to a critically ill child and supporting the mother and other children throughout the incident and transport to the hospital: Lieutenant Todd Stapleton, Engineer Jason Bizwell, Engineer-Paramedic Sean Norton, Firefighter-Paramedic Kevin Davenport, Firefighter Brad Engle, and Firefighter Christian Tidmore.

August 6, 2025 – For outstanding teamwork in locating and rescuing a missing vulnerable adult, through coordinated drone and ground search operations: Captain Thomas Chaffin (Ret.), Lieutenant-Paramedic Stephen Denny, Engineer David Edge, and Firefighter Tanner Augello.

August 14, 2025 – For exceptional patient assessment and rapid intervention during a life-threatening cardiac event, resulting in a favorable outcome: Lieutenant Jon Krawcyk, Firefighter-Paramedic Joshua Lin, and Firefighter Austin Thompson.

Achievement Award

Firefighter Robert Martens was honored for his outstanding contributions and leadership throughout 2025, including developing the Firefighter Task Book outlining essential skills for probationary firefighters, helping establish the Saw Shop at Station 1, supporting the department’s in-house Wildland Firefighter Training, and coordinating the Child Passenger Safety Program.

Stork Awards – For assisting in the out-of-hospital delivery of a baby.

Baby boy born March 13, 2025: Captain-Paramedic Dustin Anderson, Captain Scott Mainord, Engineer Dennis Nealy, and Firefighter-Paramedic Phillip McLain

Baby girl born September 26, 2025: Lieutenant-Paramedic Seth Frost, Firefighter Suzannah Smotherman, and Firefighter Rob Thomas

Baby girl born December 13, 2025: Captain Kyle Bess, Firefighter Evan Foulks, Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Miller, and Firefighter Benjamin Walker.

Deployment Award

July 13–28, 2025 – For deploying with TN Task Force 2 to Kerr County, TX, in response to catastrophic flooding: Lieutenant Todd Wilson, and Firefighter Rob Thomas.

Outside Agency Award – Recognizes members honored by external organizations.

The Franklin Fire Department’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Team was honored by the Tennessee Municipal League with the Excellence in Fire Services Award on August 5, 2025. The award recognizes the team’s commitment to supporting the mental, emotional, and overall well-being of first responders. Recipients include Fire Chief Glenn Johnson, Assistant Fire Chief Greg Baltimore, Battalion Chief Michael Pardue, Captain-Paramedic James Gambill, Captain Jeremy Martin, Captain Greg Wild (Ret.), Lieutenant Joshua Fuson, Lieutenant Anthony Sedlak, Engineer James Hinkle, Engineer Emily Nelms, Engineer Jeremiah Rogers, and Dr. Aimee Vaughn.

Captain Clay Mackey, Lieutenant Jeff Boggs, and Lieutenant Jon Krawcyk were honored by Franklin Tomorrow with the Exemplary Community Volunteer Award in the Civic Group category on February 18, 2026. They were recognized for their leadership and service through the Franklin Firefighters Charities Annual Toy & Clothing Drive. Since its inception in 2008, the initiative has benefited hundreds of children each year.

Certificate of Commendation

Several individuals were recognized with a Certificate of Commendation for Honor Guard service, recognizing their commitment to representing the department with professionalism and respect at memorial services, official ceremonies, and in honoring fallen members. They included: Battalion Chief Joseph Polenzani (Ret.), Assistant Fire Marshal Jonathan Dye, Captain-Paramedics Dustin Anderson and Shawn Donovan, Captains Kyle Bess, Jonathan Gill, Matthew Stout, and Joshua Thomas, Lieutenant-Paramedics Brian Brandon, Austin Cooper, Seth Frost, Michael Henry, and Aaron Sherwood, Lieutenants Jeff Boggs, Andrew Ivey, Kyle McMahon, and Roddie Petty (Ret.), Deputy Fire Marshal Will Farris, Engineers Ryan Forber, Stephanie Kirk, Brian Sesler, and Cory Swenson, Firefighter-Paramedic Kirk White, General Services Technician J. Will Pewitt, and Bagpiper Todd Boswell.

Promotions

Personnel promoted since last year’s ceremony had their new badges pinned by loved ones. They included Battalion Chief José Periut, Sr.; Captain-Paramedics Dustin Anderson, Shawn Donovan, and James Gambill; Captain Jeremy Martin; Lieutenant-Paramedics Kris Bull, Joseph Burwell, Austin Cooper, Chris Daniel, Nate Davis, and Quaid Ledingham; Lieutenants Brian Daugherty and Joshua Fuson; Deputy Fire Marshal Jerry Thomas; Engineer-Paramedics Bradley Kamau, Sean Norton, Tyler Pratt, Matthew Thomas, and Daniel Willems; and Engineers Tyler Barnes, Gerald Davis, James Hinkle, Stephanie Kirk, Jayce Pickle, Tyler Ramos, Nicholas Riley, Brian Sesler, and Cory Swenson.

Fire Chief Glenn Johnson praised all award recipients and honorees for their dedication and service, and their commitment to protecting the community. For more information about the Franklin Fire Department, visit www.franklintn.gov/fire .

Personnel of the Year: General Services Technician J. Will Pewitt, Support Employee of the Year; Fire Information Systems Analyst-P Daniel Donegan, Fire Administration Staff Member of the Year; FF José Periut, Jr., Rookie of the Year; Battalion Chief José Periut, Sr., Fire Suppression Officer of the Year; Eng. Thomas Alexander, Engineer of the Year; and FF David Konstant, Firefighter of the Year.

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