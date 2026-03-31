Irish Pop Band Greywind is Headed to Nashville

Irish emo-pop duo GREYWIND are set to hit Nashville on April 7th at Cannery Hall as part of the Emo Orchestra Tour alongside The Spill Canvas, bringing their emotionally charged, hook-laden sound to the stage.

Inspired by genre-defining acts like Jimmy Eat World, Fall Out Boy, and My Chemical Romance, GREYWIND are carving out a modern take on emo with soaring melodies, cinematic scope, and a knack for crafting anthems. Their latest album, ‘Severed Heart City,’ highlights a sound that is both deeply personal and sonically expansive, while their extensive touring across the UK, Europe, and North America with artists like The Wonder Years and Tiny Moving Parts has cemented their reputation for dynamic live performances, bringing a powerful set that blends fan favorites with new material and showcases the duo’s evolution and emotional depth.

Find tickets here.

Click for More Events

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email