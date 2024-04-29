Papa Murphy’s Taco Grande Pizza Returns Just in Time for Cinco de Mayo

Why choose between your two loves when you can have both? Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza — everyone’s favorite take ‘n’ bake pizza franchise with over 1,135 locations around the globe — is thrilled to announce the return of the crowd-favorite Taco Grande Pizza , a culinary fusion available at participating locations nationwide from April 22 to May 19, 2024.

This season’s must-try pizza features a topping of zesty taco meat (ground beef or tender grilled chicken), Roma tomatoes, onions, black olives, hand-grated cheddar and whole-milk mozzarella, on a base of savory refried beans and salsa. All these ingredients blend harmoniously on signature freshly made dough, crafting a pizza that’s both innovative and irresistibly tasty.

Visit PapaMurphys.com today to find out more about this limited-time offering.

Source: Papa Murphy’s

