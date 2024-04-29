Emmy Russell Moves on to Top Eight on American Idol

On Sunday night on American Idol, Shania Twain mentored the Top 10 contestants, who performed songs from the year they were born. During the live show, viewers could vote on who would continue their journey on American Idol and earn a spot in the Top 8.

Granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, Emmy Rusell performed her rendition of Blink 182’s “All the Small Things.” Seven contestants were named to move on, and Russell, with just seconds left in the show, was the last name to be called to move on as one of the Top 8 who will perform tonight, Monday, April 29th. Tonight, the Top 8 will perform one of three songs secretly selected by Luke, Katy, and Lionel, each competing for the most chosen songs. America votes live for the Top 6, and the judges make a save for the Top 7.

Also, tonight, former American Idol contestants Melinda Doolittle, Danny Gokey, and Colton Dixon will perform a special tribute to MANDISA. The past American Idol finalists will perform “Shackles (Praise You),” a song Mandisa performed as a contestant on the show’s 5th season and recorded on her debut album, True Beauty, in 2007.

Watch Emmy’s performance below.

