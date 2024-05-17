Sam Barber Announces Headlining Debut at The Ryman

Sam Barber has announced his debut headline performance at Nashville, TN’s historic Ryman Auditorium, set for Friday, October 4 with support from special guest Hans Williams.

Tickets on sale here.

Now boasting more than 4.5 MILLION total monthly Spotify listeners and a rapidly increasing fan following around the world, Barber is currently traveling North America on the epic Till I Return Tour – his biggest headline run thus far. Most dates have completely sold out.

Last month saw the premiere of Barber’s latest single, “Streetlight,” available now via Lockeland Springs/Atlantic Records here. Produced by Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish), the track continues a 2024 run that includes the tender “S.O.B.,” available everywhere here. The 21-year-old Southern Missouri-based artist kicked off the new year with Live EP 001, showcasing a deeply personal onstage approach. From the first strums of a guitar opening each song, you can hear the audience members cheering wildly, and it just becomes louder once Barber starts to sing. I’m not going to lie…it’s honestly impressive.”

