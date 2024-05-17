A Spacious English-Style Country Estate Awaits You in Franklin, TN!

An idyllic retreat awaits at 2048 Lynnwood Drive in Franklin! This spacious English-style country estate offers a private, serene setting on 5.22 acres in the hills of gated community Lynnwood Downs. The vistas from the home are astonishing, and you’ll adore the tranquility the property offers while maintaining convenient access to the amenities of shopping, entertainment, and restaurants in Williamson County.

Warren Bradley Partners invites you to take a closer look at the beautifully maintained home at 2048 Lynnwood Drive:

Charming Exterior and Exquisite Outdoor Living Spaces

Beautiful English manor design references adorn the charming exterior of 2048 Lynnwood Drive, which features decorative panels and brick accents. The home features multiple decks to enjoy the views, including a covered porch with ceiling fans for al fresco dining year-round. Extensive hardscaping in the backyard offers multiple conversation areas and a fire pit, and a lovely path leads down to a pool and incorporated hot tub. This estate is the perfect place to host friends and family for outdoor gatherings.

Beautifully Updated Interiors

The home was originally built in 1986 but has been updated and maintained beautifully by the current homeowners. Recent updates include renovating the kitchen with upscale appliances like an Aga 4 oven and stove and a Subzero refrigerator, installing an elevator, new carpet, new casement windows, and adding an owner’s suite bath.

At 2048 Lynnwood Drive, the home maintains an English country reference throughout the interior, with detailed crown molding, traditional-style cabinetry, warm hardwood floors, and arched entryways.

Exquisite Amenities Offered by the Home

In addition to the extensive outdoor living spaces, 2048 Lynnwood Drive’s interior offers you and your family ample opportunities to relax and enjoy your new home. This home features enormous closet space in the primary suite, a wood-paneled study on the main floor, a finished basement with a home gym and bonus room, a home office with custom cabinetry, a sauna, a spacious laundry room with custom cabinets, and a three-car garage.

Want to see more of this exclusive listing with Warren Bradley Partners? Take the full video tour here:

Explore Luxury Real Estate with Warren Bradley Partners

Warren Bradley Partners is a family team of real estate experts in the Greater Nashville area with extensive knowledge of luxury properties and the best neighborhoods.

If you’re looking for the perfect fit to call home, Warren Bradley Partners has a passion for people and an unparalleled attention to detail. This team delivers the highest level of service every step of the way, like family.

Learn more about 2048 Lynnwood Drive or contact Warren Bradley Partners today to schedule a tour. To find the home and neighborhood that will suit you best, call 615-300-8663 to get started with Warren Bradley Partners today.

