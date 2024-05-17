Randy Travis Announces Show at Ryman Auditorium

Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis announced he is bringing his More Life Tour to the iconic Ryman Auditorium on June 5, marking an exciting unofficial start to CMA Fest. Alongside Travis’ original touring band and special guest vocalist James Dupré, the tour guarantees an unforgettable musical odyssey through Travis’ chart-topping hits, complemented by video highlights from his illustrious career in music, film, and television.

While Randy won’t be taking the microphone as he had for over 25 years, prior to the 2013 stroke that left him with aphasia, he and his wife Mary will grace the stage the entire show to engage with fans and the band and enjoy the music. Dupré and the band will perform all 16 of Travis’ iconic number ones including “On The Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses.”

Tickets available at 10am on Friday, May 17. Purchase tickets here.

This exciting news follows the recent release of Travis’ newest single, “Where That Came From” take a listen here. Collaborating with longtime producer Kyle Lehning and a cadre of talented musicians, recorded his first song in over a decade. Released on May 3, the track debuted on the charts at number 45, buoyed by country radio’s enthusiastic reception of Travis’s unmistakable voice.

