Project Unite Expands High-speed Fiber Internet to Rural Williamson County

Nearly 8,000 under-served homes and businesses in rural Williamson County may soon be able to access fiber internet, thanks to a partnership with Williamson County Tennessee Government, United Communications and Middle Tennessee Electric.

Through Project UNITE, an initiative to establish universal broadband coverage in Middle Tennessee, United and its parent company, Middle Tennessee Electric, secured $14 million in infrastructure grants for Williamson County through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund in late 2022. United and the Williamson County Commission Board of Commissioners committed to a combined $6 million in supplemental funding.

While the grant-funded projects were limited to 2,800 locations based on federal guidelines, United says it is increasing its investment to continue building out its fiber network into neighboring communities with limited access to fixed broadband service.

“These are neighborhoods that just missed the cut for grant eligibility in 2022 but have remained largely ignored by large internet providers,” explained United CEO, William Bradford. “Thanks to our close partnership with Williamson County Mayor, Rogers Anderson, Middle Tennessee Electric, and our county commission, United has an opportunity to finish what we’ve started in Williamson County.”

Mayor Anderson sees this initiative as part of his goal for a better-connected county. “Two years ago, in my State of the County Address, I laid out a vision to see every resident of Williamson County have access to high-speed internet,” said Mayor Anderson. “Starting next month, we are seeing that vision become a reality thanks to partnerships with United Communications and Middle Tennessee Electric.”

MTE’s Chris Jones encourages anyone who might be interested in getting fiber internet service through United to act quickly to maximize their savings.

“Today’s announcement fits with MTE’s vision to see every one of our members have access to high-speed internet,” Jones stated. “But we need your help in getting to the finish line—and that’s just to sign up for this service. Sign up now to ensure your installation costs are covered by this state program.”

“Not only are we building the fastest network in Williamson County, but we are backing it up with the same great local customer service and reliability you are used to from Middle Tennessee Electric,” added Jones.

To ensure access to fiber internet service and avoid the potential of costly installation fees, Williamson County residents should visit United’s website to sign up now and guarantee that fiber internet is built to their home under this program.

The first customers will start getting service in May of this year, with installations continuing through 2025. To date, United Communications has invested more than $50 million to build a robust fiber optic network in Williamson County, where the company plans to reach 26,000 homes and businesses by early 2025.

To ensure access to fiber internet service and avoid the potential of costly installation fees, Williamson County residents should visit United’s website to sign up now and guarantee that fiber internet is built to their home under this program. https://bit.ly/3JLhs7z

Email