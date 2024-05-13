6 Live Shows this Week- May 13, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Here are six live shows this week.

1Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

There are no strangers at a Drew Holcomb show. For the better part of two decades, the award-winning songwriter has brought his audience together night after night, turning his shows into celebrations of community, collaboration, and contemporary American roots music. Strangers No More, the ninth album from Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, celebrates that sense of togetherness.

Find tickets here. 

2Forever Abbey Road

photo from Franklin Theatre

Saturday, May 18, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Forever Abbey Road is a collective of successful Nashville musicians who work hard at creating a unique show that demonstrates what the Beatles might sound like if they were around today with current technology and modern rock energy. The band members have worked with a huge list of legends including Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Zac Brown, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and more.

Find tickets here. 

3Billy Currington & Kip Moore

photo from Billy Currington

Saturday, May 18, 7 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville

Billy Currington will hit the road this spring with Kip Moore and special guests Larry Fleet and Redferrin on select dates, produced by Live Nation.

Find tickets here. 

4Maddie Kahm

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Wednesday, May 15, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Meet Maddie Zahm, one of America’s most exciting new pop acts, with her debut album ‘Now That I’ve Been Honest’ coming 20 October. She launched onto the scene when her fan-favorite single “Fat Funny Friend.”

Find tickets here. 

5Grand Ole Opry

photo by Jim Wood

Friday, May 17, 7 pm

600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the show that made country music famous. This week’s guests will be Julia Cole, Charles Esten, Vince Gill, and more.

Find tickets here. 

6Hannah Dasher

photo from Hop Springs

Wednesday, May 15, 7 pm

Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro

Don’t miss Hannah Dasher at Hop Springs this week.

Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleOBITUARY: Brian Charles Smith
Next articlePhoto of the Day: May 13, 2024
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here