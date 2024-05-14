Brentwood-based Healthcare Investment Bank Bailey & Co. Names Tim Scallen as CEO

Bailey & Company, a Nashville-based merchant banking platform focused on growth and late-stage healthcare and technology companies, announced the appointment of Tim Scallen as chief executive officer. Scallen joined the firm in 2020, and previously served as the company’s chief operating officer and managing partner of the firm’s principal investing business.

Jeff Bailey and Jack Bailey co-founded the firm in 2005 and began focusing exclusively on healthcare in 2012. Both will continue in their current roles leading the organization. As part of Scallen’s appointment, he will join Jeff and Jack on the company’s board of directors.

“We are pleased to announce Tim Scallen as our new CEO,” said Jeff Bailey. “Having previously served as our COO, Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new position. He understands our company culture and the intricacies of lower middle market healthcare. We are confident that, working together, we will continue to deliver exceptional value for our clients.”

As part of the leadership team for Nashville’s largest healthcare investment bank, Scallen will work alongside Jeff Bailey and Jack Bailey to oversee stakeholders within both the firm’s investment banking and principal investing businesses.

“I am honored to accept this position and grateful to the firm for entrusting me with this role and showing confidence in my ability,” said Scallen. “I look forward to working with Jeff and Jack to capitalize on the firm’s nearly twenty-year track record of success. It’s a privilege to continue the growth that has been created by our talented team and roster of exceptional clients over the last two decades.”

Scallen brings both operating and investing experience to the new position, having worked at private investment firms and a leading merchant bank. Over the course of his career, Scallen has spent time investing, operating, and transacting in businesses of all sizes and industries. Within healthcare, he has considerable knowledge of the healthcare technology and tech-enabled service market segments, having partnered with management teams in a variety of capacities including as an investor, board member, and advisor.

Prior to joining Bailey & Company in 2020, Scallen worked at several leading private equity firms, including TT Capital Partners (formerly part of the TripleTree merchant bank), Norwest Equity Partners, and Sankaty Advisors (now known as Bain Capital Credit). Scallen graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Bailey & Company drives growth for partners in middle-market healthcare by harnessing capital and bringing partners together on the buyside and sellside of the transaction. In addition, the firm’s principal investing arm leverages a broad network of capital providers, healthcare strategics, and industry executive relationships to accelerate growth and drive excellence across portfolio companies.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email