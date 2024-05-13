Craig Campbell’s Celebrity Cornhole Challenge to Kick Off CMA Fest

The 10th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge returns to kick off CMA Fest Week on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 6th & Peabody in downtown Nashville. Fans can bid to partner with one of 16 teams to compete for a trophy and bragging rights. A free concert starring Craig will immediately follow the trophy presentation, and proceeds benefit the Kenny Campbell Foundation.

Jerrod Niemann returns yet again to challenge 2023 winner and host Craig Campbell. Fans can also place bids HERE to compete on one of the teams alongside Jay Allen, Lewis Brice, Mindy Campbell, Julia Cole, Travis Collins, Katie Dempsey, Tayler Holder, “Singing Barber” Noah Peters, Holly Stocks, Colton and Zach Swon of The Swon Brothers, Bryan White, Kinni Campbell and Preslee Campbell. Bigg Vinny is hosting this year’s festivities.

Click HERE to bid to participate, view the online auction, or make a donation.

A very limited number of 25 VIP tickets Packages are available for the event HERE. With the purchase of this ticket you will receive a group meet and greet photo with all of the celebrity participants, two drink tickets, an event swag bag, and premium view of the tournament.

Fans can catch Craig performing at CMA Fest on the Dr. Pepper AMP Stage at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 9.

