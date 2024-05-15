Man Wanted in Walmart Shoplifting in Spring Hill

May 14, 2024 – Spring Hill Police detectives are investigating an alleged shoplifting on March 29th at the Spring Hill Walmart.

The subject pictured above took $1100 worth of merchandise without paying and left in a black Nissan sedan.

This subject and another subject have allegedly shoplifted from four other middle Tennessee Walmart stores.

If you can identify this person or have information concerning this investigation, please contact Det. Tiller at [email protected] or submit an anonymous tip here.

Source: SHPD

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email