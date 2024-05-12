Tony’s Eat & Drink to Host Annual Crawfish Boil

We Care Williamson County, a local 501(c)3 organization, is proud to announce their 11th Annual Charity Crawfish Boil taking place on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 from 12pm – 5pm. The event will take place in the parking lot at Tony’s Eat & Drink, rain or shine! Tony’s is located at 1000 Meridian Blvd, Ste. 100, Franklin, TN 37067

The Charity Crawfish Boil tickets are $45 per person ($40 Pre-sale), and price includes all-you-can-eat Crawfish with all the fixings (corn, sausage, potatoes). Tickets can be pre-purchased online at WeCareWilliamsonCounty.com, or purchased at the gate.

Along with the delicious Louisiana-style Crawfish boil, there will be a silent auction, live signed sports jersey auction, and live music all day long. This will be a great day to enjoy the spring weather, eat some Cajun crawfish, and raise money for the community.

This annual charity event has always been well attended and supported by our fabulous Williamson County residents through the years, and we sincerely appreciate all the support. We look forward to hosting the best dang Charity Crawfish Boil in the county!

All proceeds from the event will be used to support a local man and Centennial High graduate, Lance Cossey, who is bravely navigating the road to recovery after a recent stroke. Lance is a motocross legend, devoted husband and proud father to two incredible young girls.

A little bit about We Care Williamson County:

We Care Williamson County was founded out of deep care for our local Williamson County Community of families. What began as a charity event in 2013 in support of Mary’s Trail, a non- profit founded in memoriam of Mary O’Connell, the crawfish boil was created to financially assist women battling breast cancer. The event has since morphed into a successful annual fundraiser helping families or individuals fighting cancer or other health crises. The crawfish boil tradition draws many of the same volunteers and supporters year after year and has raised over $100,000 for families in need.

After years of facilitating other organizations, many of the original volunteers have banded together to create We Care Williamson County, a 501c3 non-profit whose sole purpose is to assist those in need in our community. These volunteers have worked tirelessly together for years to assist fellow non-profits and families needing assistance and would like to thank you for your continued support.

